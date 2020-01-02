According to Danske Bank analysts, CHF support extended further after USD/CHF went through its 2019 low.
Key Quotes
“It is remarkable to us how CHF has seen broad-based support since the central bank (SNB) met in December, strengthening despite fading political risks. One interpretation is thus that the CHF is strengthening as markets have begun expecting a prolonged period of low inflation (CHF positive) without adding to expectations that SNB could offset this via further rate cuts (potentially CHF negative).”
