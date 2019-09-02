CFTC Positioning Report: JPY net longs at nearly 3-year highs

These are the main highlights of the CFCT Positioning Report for the week ended on August 27th.

- Investors kept adding to their already positive stance on the safe haven JPY, taking net longs to the highest level since November 1st 2016. US-China trade fears in combination with unease regarding a potential recession in the US bolstered the sentiment towards the safer assets.

- GBP net shorts retreated to five-week lows amidst the resurgence of some hope around a Brexit deal. The Sterling, however, should remain well under pressure as the dust around the UK political scenario is still far from settled.

- Speculators added contracts to the EUR short positions following dovish ECB-speak and unabated concerns over the upcoming ECB stimulus package.

- CAD net longs dropped to the lowest level since July 9th amidst deteriorated sentiment around crude oil and concerns over the US-China trade conflict.