CEE: Hungarian central bank tries to support the forint again – ING

Yesterday's data in Poland brought a downside surprise across the board. This morning markets have already seen Hungarian wages for August and later on retail sales in Poland will be released which is expected to be above the market's expectations, ING’s FX analyst Frantisek Taborsky notes.
All eyes on the National Bank of Hungary meeting
“However, today's highlight is the National Bank of Hungary meeting. In line with expectations, we expect no change in rates at 6.50%. Of course, the recent sell-off in HUF, along with the whole EM space, has turned the central bank hawkish and the pause in the cutting cycle has been highly communicated in the previous days. Even so, the market awaits another hawkish report and hints as to what central bankers want to see before returning to the rate cut discussion.”
“On the macro side, the central bank may be satisfied. Inflation is on target while the economy surprises more on the negative side. However, global markets are not supportive and EUR/HUF above 400 is a warning sign for the NBH. The main question for today is how long the pause in the cutting cycle is. Markets have priced out much of the NBH easing and rates continue to sell off across the IRS and HGBs curve.”
“The market is pricing in the first cut in June after yesterday with the terminal rate at 5.90%, roughly 130bps above the September lows. That seems too far to us, but it makes no sense to go against the market in this environment. Despite the market already being on the hawkish side, NBH will not have an easy job today and communication will be key. However, we believe the central bank is aware of the fragile situation and therefore the HUF could see some gains today, but it is probably too early for any significant recovery and every gain could be short-lived.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays firm above 1.0800, ECB-speak eyed
EUR/USD maintains its recovery mode above 1.0800 in European trading on Tuesday. A broad US Dollar pullback allows the pair to stage a modest comeback. However, ECB rate cut bets and higher US Treasury bond yields cap the major's upswing. ECB-speak remains in focus.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.3000 ahead of BoE-speak
GBP/USD is holding recovery gains near 1.3000 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair draws support from the US Dollar retreat but rallying US Treasury bond yields and a tepid risk tone check its rebound ahead of BoE-speak.
Gold price sticks to intraday gains near all-time peak amid weaker risk sentiment
Gold price attracts some dip-buying on Tuesday amid a combination of supporting factors. The US political uncertainty and Middle East tensions underpin the safe-haven XAU/USD.
1inch Network Price Forecast: Technical outlook suggest a rally ahead
1inch price is retesting key support levels on Tuesday after breaking above a descending trendline on Sunday. Technical outlooks suggest a rally ahead and provide a potential buying opportunity for sideline investors in the $0.261 to $0.273 range.
UK borrowing surges ahead of budget, as Fed rethink hits stocks
The focus in the UK this morning is back to the UK’s debt load. Public sector borrowing jumped to £16.6bn last month, from £13bn in August, the highest level since April.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.