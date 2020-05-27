CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp set to hit 10-week high above $18 amid growing analyst optimism

- Pre-market pricing for NYSE:CCL put the stock price at the highest since early March.
- Credit Suisse and other analysts seem more positive on Carnival Corp.
- The quicker reopening of developed economies is behind the broad market mood and increases in the cruise industry.
Another day, another double-digit increase? Carnival Corp's stocks closed at $16.28 on Tuesday and are changing hands at above $18 per share in pre-market trading on Wednesday. If it indeed hits that price, it would be the highest since March 11, when the CCL shares were falling sharply but were yet to hit the bottom. At current prices, shares are already double the trough level of $7.80.
Hopes for a coronavirus vaccine continue supporting markets. Novavax and Inovio joined Moderna in reporting advances in developing immunization for the disease. While Merck, another bio company, warned that a vaccine may take a long time, the massive efforts may be encouraging investors to bet on cruise companies. The elderly and vulnerable are among the holidaymakers that opt for a sedentary cruise.
Coronavirus statistics are descending and economies are reopening at a faster pace in Asia, Europe, and the US while COVID-19 rages in South America.
Carnival's upbeat finances put it in a pole position to take over rivals and steam forward. Analysts see its prices further climb, with the consensus target standing at $23.83. While that is a fall from previous levels, it represents a considerable profit from trading levels. Ambrish Shah at Market Realist notes that four analysts recommend buying the stock, two to sell it and 13 to hold it.
CCL Stock Dividend
NYSE:CCL had been raising its dividends in recent years, upgrading them every few quarters. A substantial slash in payouts is likely but is also probably fully priced into the stock. It is critical to note that the current share prices represent a fall of around two-thirds from the 52-week high of $53.86.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.10 amid hopes for a large recovery fund
EUR/USD has topped 1.10 as the EU Commission proposes a €750 billion fund, with €500 billion in grants. The large package is pushing German-Italian bond yields spreads down. US-Sino tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.23 amid political scandal, Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.23, bouncing from the lows. Hopes for a Brexit deal are supporting the pound while the Cummings scandal is weighing on it. The dollar is attempting recovery.
Altcoin offensive for market share
Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.
Gold trades with modest losses, holds above $1700 amid escalating US-China tensions
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows during the early European session and was last seen trading with modest losses, just above the $1700 mark. Worsening US-China relations should help limit deeper losses.
WTI attempts a bounce above $34 mark ahead of API data
WTI (July futures on Nymex) witnessed a quick bounce from daily lows of 33.52 and regained the 34 handle in the last hour, now consolidating above the latter.