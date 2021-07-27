CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors Inc (formerly Churchill) rises on Chinese techlash, Tesla results

- NASDAQ:LCID began trading on Monday and added 6.30% during the session.
- Lucid CEO gives the market an update on the company’s progress.
- Lucid rival Tesla reported its Q2 earnings after the closing bell.
Update July 27: One company's issues are another one's opportunity – Lucid Group, Inc. (NYSE: CCIV) has been rising on Tuesday by some 5% to above $24 as Chinese authorities crackdown on technological companies. After hitting educational tech firms, some fear electric vehicles may be next under Beijing's radar. Shares of China-based EV-makers are suffering badly, sending investors to the safety of American-based ones. Lucid Motors, which just completed the SPAC-merger with Churchill Capital IV) is benefiting from the rise. Moreover, Lucid is also benefiting from Tesla's outstanding results released late on Monday, which showed profits 48% above expectations.
NASDAQ:LCID has finally completed its merger, and Wall Street bulls showed up for its first day of trading. On Monday, shares of LCID gained 6.30% during an impressive first session, closing the trading day at $26.83. The positive debut from Lucid represented one of the few SPAC mergers to trade higher post-merger, which may be a sign of things to come for the stock. An impressive 31 million shares traded hands during its first day of trading, as investors were excited for one of the most anticipated debuts in recent memory.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Shareholders were even treated to a company update from Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson on Monday. According to Rawlinson, Lucid now has 11,000 paid reservations for its Air sedan, a number that continues to rise throughout the year. Rawlinson also confirmed that construction is already under way to increase manufacturing capacity, adding a further 2.7 million square feet to the plant. Lucid continues to be compared against rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the company for which Rawlinson used to work.
CCIV stock news
Speaking of Tesla, the electric vehicle leader reported its earnings after the markets closed on Monday. Tesla topped analyst estimates on both the top and bottom line in the second quarter. The company reported earnings per share figures of $1.45 vs $0.98, and narrowly beat revenues with $11.96 billion vs $11.30 billion. Perhaps most significantly, Tesla reported GAAP net income of $1.14 billion for the quarter, which represents the first time in its history that the company reached the $1 billion mark in one quarter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1820 after US data miss
EUR/USD is trading near weekly highs above 1.1820, as the greenback eases with worse than anticipated data and ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision. US Durable Goods Orders missed estimates with +0.8% in June.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.38 as the dollar pares gains
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, as the safe-haven dollar gains have faded away after a risk-off mood earlier in the day. The pound benefited from the drop in British covid cases.
Gold battles $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
Crypto markets bleed after Amazon denies rumors; uptrend intact
Bitcoin price is experiencing a pullback after rallying 38% to tag $40,000. Ethereum price promptly follows BTC as it eyes a retracement to the $2,018 support level.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...