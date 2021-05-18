CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors + Churchill Capital IV extends gains after CEO clears the air

- NYSE:CCIV added 2.06% on Monday as the broader markets remained unsettled to start the week.
- Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson addresses investor concerns and updates the state of the company.
- CCIV rival Tesla continues to fall as Elon Musk gains the ire of crypto investors.
NYSE:CCIV investors have finally seen some light at the end of the tunnel as the SPAC IPO stock has finally reversed its downward trend and put together consecutive green days. On Monday, CCIV added 2.06% to close the first trading session of the week at $18.31, as the stock found support and bounced back up towards its 200-day moving average. CCIV may be rising as a sympathy play to the current #AMCSqueeze hashtag that is trending across social media. Redditors are attempting once again to initiate a short squeeze of AMC, and many of the meme stocks were on the rise Monday in what could be a related play.
Over the weekend Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson addressed some of the questions that many investors have had over the impending merger between CCIV and Lucid Motors. Confirmed reservations of the Lucid Air sedan have topped 9,000, which equates to roughly $800 million in potential sales revenue when the vehicles are ready to roll out. Lucid is also introducing ESS or Energy Storage Systems, which is a technology similar to what rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has for its batteries. Lucid is currently testing its batteries to be integrated with solar panels at its Arizona headquarters.
CCIV stock news
Speaking of Tesla, CEO Elon Musk has once again been at the center of controversy on Twitter as he continued to speak out against Bitcoin over the weekend. Since Musk initially began to back away from the benchmark crypto, Bitcoin has fallen nearly 20% and Tesla shares have dropped nearly 10%, as the controversial CEO has sparked anger from both groups of investors. The only group of investors that seem to be happy? Dogecoin holders, which Musk has repeatedly backed as a legitimate future currency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
