CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV dips but could be ready to blast off

Another day another hit to Lucid rival Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock price. The EV industry leader tumbled a further 5% on Thursday , after the recent recall and loss of global EV market share. Tesla’s drop in market share illustrates just how many automakers are releasing electric models, with news that companies like General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Nio (NYSE:NIO) are growing their production figures for the rest of the year.

Given the recent short squeeze attempts on meme stocks like AMC (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME), it should come as no surprise that investors have been searching for other stocks with high short interest. Enter CCIV which reportedly has 18.83% of its shares currently in short positions, which could be a catalyst that could send the stock soaring ahead of its merger . One thing to note with SPAC stocks is that there is often a higher short percentage because PIPE investors are allowed to hedge their investments prior to the merger.

NYSE:CCIV has seen its stock taper off the past couple of days, but there are indications that we could see it blast off ahead of its merger with Lucid Motors. Thursday saw CCIV shares drop by 2.55% to close the day at $22.96 as meme stocks caused another tumultuous day for the markets . CCIV investors should take solace in the fact that the stock was recently able to break through previous resistance points, and is now trading comfortably above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

