Catalan Parliament declares the independence

Catalan Parliament declares the independenceBy FXStreet Team
Pro-Independence parties have approved a declaration of the independence of Catalonia. This announcement comes hours before the Spanish Senate votes in favor of enacting the article 155 of the Spanish constitution triggering the takeover of the Catalan autonomy.
The step taken by the Catalan Parliament is an escalation of the situation in the Spanish crisis, but the Catalan government is not expected to be able to execute the decision.
If the Spanish Senate approves this afternoon the enactment of the article 155, the Spanish government will be able to restore the legal order by removing the current secessionist government and controlling the Catalan institutions.
Catalonia is an autonomous community of Spain located on the eastern extremity of the Iberian Peninsula. It is designated as a nationality by its Statute of Autonomy.
