Carter: Trump plan 'undercuts prospects for a just peace between Israelis and Palestinians' – The Hill

In a report in The Hill, Former President Jimmy Carter criticized President Trump’s Middle East plan Thursday saying it “undercuts prospects for a just peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

This follows President Trump's presentation of his plan as a “realistic two-state solution." However, the Palestinians rejected it.

The plan gives Israel the opportunity to annex settlements in the West Bank after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for. The Hill reported that "the plan would give Palestinians limited sovereignty after a transition period and allow them to establish its capital on the eastern side of the separation barrier in Jerusalem."

Key notes