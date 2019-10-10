Carney’s speech: Today's data are consistent with picture of soft underlying growth

The Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney is on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on today’s UK macro data.

Carney speaks at the £20 Banknote launch event, in England.

Key Quotes:

UK data fairly volatile at the moment. Today's data are consistent with a picture of soft underlying growth. On staying on as BOE governor, carney says no reason why that question will be asked. BOE is ready for any Brexit contingency. There is plenty of time for the government to choose a new BOE governor. The UK currency remains more volatile than usual because of wide range of Brexit outcomes. In more dramatic potential Brexit outcomes, we will look to do whatever we can to support growth.

The Cable continues to trade higher above 1.2250, undeterred by Carney’s comments. Focus remains on the UK PM Johnson and his Irish counterpart Varadkar meeting.