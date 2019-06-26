Carney speech: UK is not seeing debt-fueled consumption growth in any shape or form

Additional comments from Bank of England Governor Carney cross the wires, via Reuters, as he continues to testify before the UK Parliament's Treasury Select Committee (TSC).

"Does not expect a turn-around in weak uk business investment in short term."

"Some recent increase in UK business investment probably due to change in accounting treatment of equipment leases."

"Survey data points to lacklustre business investment in second quarter."

"UK is not seeing debt-fuelled consumption growth in any shape or form."

"Sustainability of employment and wage growth will be affected by Brexit, this could influence household spending."

"UK economy is near an equilibrium."