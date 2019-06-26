Carney speech: UK has had worst decade for real income growth since the 1850s

Additional comments from Bank of England Governor Carney cross the wires, via Reuters, as he continues to testify before the UK Parliament's Treasury Select Committee (TSC).

"Tightness in the UK labour market has been feeding through into pay growth."

"UK has had worst decade for real income growth since the 1850s."

"Shifts in immigration have only a marginal effect on wages and inflation."

"100,000 change in net migration would affect inflation rate by about 0.1 percentage points."

The GBP/USD pair doesn't seem to be paying any attention to Carney's remarks as it trades in a relatively tight range near the 1.27 mark.