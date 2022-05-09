GOEV stock is set to report earnings after the close on Monday.

GOEV stock has fallen sharply this year, down over 40% year to date.

GOEV stock selected to nearly go to the moon.

Canoo or GOEV stock as it is better known is set to report its first-quarter 2022 earnings today, Monday, after the market close. GOEV is a start up electric vehicle manufacturer started in 2017 in California. The company focuses on building electric vehicles that maximise interior space. The cars are unusual looking in this author's opinion but certainly noticeable.

GOEV stock news

Many meme stocks tried to go "to the moon" during the pandemic retail trading frenzy. GameStop (GME) and AMC would have been the poster stocks for this phrase. But in an ironic twist, GOEV is about to transport astronauts to the moon. Well not quite but GOEV recently announced that it has been selected by NASA to provide astronaut crew vehicles. The Canoo (GOEV) electric vehicles will deliver the Artemis crew to the launch site for the first planned moon landing in 50 years. "to the moon". Canoo is set to deliver the vehicles to NASA by June 2023.

Before then earnings will drop after the close on Monday. Earnings per share are expected at $-0.50 and revenue is forecast at $0. GOEV is early stage and does not yet produce any electric vehicles so revenue is yet to kick in. The rate of cash burn and cash available is the key metric. It needs cash to ramp up production but cash is not as cheap or easy to find now. GOEV said its forecast for Q1 was for operating expenses of $95 to $115 million and expenditures of $60 to $80 million. Watch this for inflationary pressures. If GOEV is burning too much cash and struggles to find fresh investment it will struggle to survive. Recently director Thomas Dattilo bought over $250,000 worth of stock. Insider buys are much more predictive than insider sells and this is a significant investment for such a small start up company. However, the shares were bought higher than current levels before the NASA announcement, so this news is clearly discounted.

GOEV stock forecast

Too much uncertainty, there was no reaction from the NASA order news. Likely to struggle with burning cash in an inflationary environment. The only hope is for more public funding.