Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20

After a meeting with Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau this morning, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon approved a request to dissolve Parliament, formally beginning Canada's 44th federal election.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that this was a step needed to give his government a mandate for dealing with the pandemic and the recovery from its economic effects.
The widely anticipated move signalled his confidence that voters would return him to power after three consecutive campaigns.
“Everyone understands that we are really at a pivotal moment in the history of our country,” Mr. Trudeau said.
“This is a moment where Canadians can and should be able to weigh in on what we’re going through and on how we’re going to build a society that is stronger and better.”
The Canadian dollar has not moved on the news as it was widely anticipated. However, the result may matter if it's anything other than the status quo.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1800, after positing the heaviest daily gains in three months, amid early Asian session on Monday. EUR/USD bulls battle 21-DMA after Friday’s upbeat performance. 50-DMA adds to the upside barriers, yearly bottom challenges sellers.
GBP/USD unable to attract buyers
The GBP/USD pair closed the week unchanged at 1.3867, recovering on the broad dollar’s weakness at the end of the week. The UK will publish critical employment-related figures on Tuesday. GBP/USD is technically neutral, could advance on a break above 1.3890.
Gold looks to extend rebound ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold finished the week higher despite Monday’s selloff. Following the sharp decline witnessed on Friday, August 6, on the impressive July jobs report from the US, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and plunged to its weakest level since late March at $1,687.
Experts believe Bitcoin is on its way to $92,000
Bitcoin nearly reversed the inflows to exchanges during the May sell-off with peak outflows. The asset has rebounded strongly and is ready for a breakout.
Will the RBNZ edge out Norges bank to be the first high-income country to hike rates next week?
The key driving force in the foreign exchange market that has lifted the dollar is a reconsideration of the trajectory of Fed policy. One of the reasons we suggested that the Fed had been reluctant to talk formally about tapering was that ...