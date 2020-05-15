Canadian PM Trudeau: World has changed even if pandemic ends, vaccine found

Speaking at a media briefing late Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau urged the nationals to adjust to new normal even after the coronavirus pandemic ends and a vaccine is created.

Key quotes

“We have to recognize that things will change in this world, even after the end of this pandemic, even after a vaccine.”

“COVID-19 will be one of the things that create changes in our society. There will be adjustments.”

Market implications

The Canadian dollar is trading better bid against the US dollar, possibly due to the gains in WTI oil. Broad-based US dollar weakness also seems to weigh on the spot.

USD/CAD hovers around 1.4040, unable to hold onto the upside near 1.4060.