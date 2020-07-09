Canadian Govt Official: Foreign ministers of Five Eyes group nations discussed HK on call

A Canadian government official told Reuters this Thursday, foreign ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group discussed the situation in Hong Kong (HK) during a conference call on Wednesday.

The Five Eyes group comprises Canada, the US, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Canada’s Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted on Wednesday, he discussed with his counterparts from the other countries many issues regarding international peace and security, per Reuters.

In light of this call, Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison took the first step and said, “we are suspending the extradition law with Hong Kong.”