Canadian Dollar tumbles after US NFP drives markets away from CAD

Canadian Dollar falls across the board on Friday.

Canada absent from economic calendar until next Tuesday.

US data broadly misses the mark, particularly in terms of job gains.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) fell across the board on Friday after US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and wage data gave a wide miss on forecasts, sending the Canadian Dollar into the low end after an early spark. The US’ ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) also fell back into contraction territory for the first time since January of 2023.

Canada has no meaningful economic data until next Tuesday’s Ivey PMIs, leaving the Canadian Dollar at the mercy of broader markets on Friday. With bad data from the US dragging down investor appetite for the Canadian Dollar, the CAD is getting battered, falling against all of its major currency peers. Crude Oil prices are also weakening on Friday, dragging the CAD even lower.

Daily digest market movers: US NFP misses mark, inflation uptick hammers CAD appetite

US NFP shows net job additions of 175K in April, down from the forecast for 243K. The previous month saw an upside revision to 315K from 303K.

US Average Hourly Earnings also grew 0.2% MoM in April, falling below the forecast of 0.3%.

The US Unemployment Rate also ticked higher to 3.9% from the previous 3.8%.

US ISM Services PMI unexpectedly fell below the 50.0 contraction level for the first time in over a year, declining to 49.4 when market forecasts were calling for a slight increase to 52.0 from the previous month’s 51.4.

ISM Services Priced Paid accelerated to 59.2 from 53.4, keeping inflation fears close to the surface.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.33% -0.05% 0.09% -0.62% -0.16% -0.84% -0.59% EUR 0.34% 0.30% 0.43% -0.27% 0.21% -0.48% -0.24% GBP 0.04% -0.29% 0.14% -0.57% -0.11% -0.79% -0.51% CAD -0.09% -0.43% -0.11% -0.68% -0.24% -0.92% -0.65% AUD 0.62% 0.27% 0.57% 0.70% 0.47% -0.21% 0.03% JPY 0.15% -0.19% 0.10% 0.21% -0.47% -0.66% -0.44% NZD 0.82% 0.47% 0.78% 0.92% 0.22% 0.67% 0.25% CHF 0.57% 0.24% 0.52% 0.65% -0.05% 0.43% -0.27% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar broadly softens on Friday as investors disinterested

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) slumped across the board on Friday, easing around a tenth of a percent against the US Dollar (USD) despite a bullish start to the day. A broad-market recovery for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) sees the CAD shed a full percent against the Antipodean currency, with an additional eighth of a percent falling to the Australian Dollar (AUD). The CAD is also down around half of a percent against the Euro (EUR).

USD/CAD rallied to the top end of a recent demand zone between 1.3680 and 1.3630 after a quick descent Friday morning into 1.3610. The pair’s downside run proved to be short-lived, and bids are back to challenging chart territory near 1.3700.



USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart