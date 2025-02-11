Canadian Dollar remains in steady range on Tuesday

- The Canadian Dollar remained tepid against the Greenback on Tuesday.
- Housing Starts in Canada rose in December, but data impact is low.
- Markets are brushing off the latest tariff tirade from President Trump.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues to hold within it’s medium-term technical range against the US Dollar (USD), keeping the USD/CAD pair pinned near 1.4300 after a firm recovery from multi-decade lows last week. Canadian economic data is thin and strictly low-tier this week, and the market is taking US President Donald Trump’s latest trade wear rhetoric in stride as a full walk back is expected once again.
Canada saw a firm rebound in issued Building Permits in December, reversing a previous cyclical contraction. However the data is back-dated too far to be of any significance, providing only thin support for the Loonie. President Trump’s latest threat to impose a flat 25% tariff on all imported steel and aluminum into the US has been kicked down the road to March 12, leading markets to believe that this is just the next iteration of empty threats that will result in more headlines than actual action on US trade policies.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar holds steady, markets brush off tariff talk
- The Canadian Dollar traded within one-tenth of one percent of Tuesday’s opening bids against the Greenback.
- Canadian Building Permits rebounded to 11.0% in December, up from November's revised -5.6% contraction.
- Investors hoping for signals of incoming rate cuts were likely disappointed by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the US Senate Banking Committee.
- Jerome Powell Testimony Live: Not for the Fed to comment on tariff policy
- President Trump signed executive orders calling for 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports starting on March 12, but investors expect another last-minute pivot from the Trump administration.
- Within less than 24 hours, President Trump’s latest tariff issuance has gone from no exemptions and no exclusions to include possible exemptions for Australia and China.
- Global markets will be keeping a close eye on Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print, which is expected to show US inflation remaining stuck near 2.9% YoY.
Canadian Dollar price forecast
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) remains buried within consolidation against the Greenback. The Loonie briefly fell to its lowest point in two decades against the US Dollar last week, sending USD/CAD to its highest bids since 2002, but a walkback of President Trump’s tariff threats last week crippled any chance of a meaningful shift in the pair’s dynamic.
Near-term price action remains hobbled at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near the 1.4300 handle. Markets are awaiting a reason to risk betting on momentum in either direction, though Loonie bulls will have an eye on the 200-day EMA drifting toward 1.4000.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to further gains near term
AUD/USD regained upside traction and approached once again the key 0.6300 resistance zone, always on the back of the resurgence of the selling pressure on the Greenback prior to the release of US inflation data on Wednesday.
EUR/USD retargets 1.0400 on weaker Dollar
EUR/USD managed well to reverse part of the recent three-day leg lower and appears refocused on the 1.0400 barrier against the backdrop of the marked pullback in the Greenback.
Gold regains the $2,900 mark amid USD weakness
Prices of the yellow metal extend their comeback above the key $2,900 barrier per ounce troy in response to the now increasing selling bias around the US Dollar.
UNI rallies as Uniswap Labs unveils Layer-2 Unichain on mainnet
Uniswap's native token, UNI, is up on Tuesday following the Mainnet rollout of its latest Unichain Layer 2 (L2) solution. Unichain promises to offer users faster and cheaper transactions than the Ethereum L1.
Tariffs, what tariffs? Markets waver, as Trump’s tariff threats fail to dent market sentiment
Global stock markets brushed off tariff fears on Monday, however, as 25% levies on imports of steel and aluminum came into force late Monday night, which included steel and aluminum finished products, futures markets started to decline, and the S&P 500 along with the Eurostoxx 50 index are expected to open lower today as a tone of caution impacts financial markets.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.