Canadian Dollar pares losses on Friday despite downturn in Canadian Retail Sales

The Retail Sales data, released by Statistics Canada on a monthly basis, measures the total value of goods sold by retailers in Canada based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales, with the MoM reading comparing sales values in the reference month with the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Despite a firm Friday rebound, the CAD remains down four-tenths of one percent against the Greenback as the US Dollar remains one of the week’s strongest performers. USD/CAD pulled back to 1.3670 during Friday’s US market session, dipping from the week’s highs near 1.3745. However, the pair still remains higher on the week, trading on the high side of a technical bounce from the 1.3600 handle.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) pared some of the week’s losses on Friday, but still remains firmly lower against most of its major currency peers compared to Monday’s opening bids. The Canadian Dollar extended gains to two-thirds of a percent against the Australian Dollar (AUD) this week, while holding a third of a percent higher against the Japanese Yen through the week.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Canada saw a fresh downturn in Retail Sales in March after median forecasts expected a slight bounce. Despite further signs of economic weakness in Canada, broader market sentiment gained ground and forced the US Dollar (USD) lower after the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index climbed higher than expected in May.

