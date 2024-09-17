Canadian Dollar middles as bullish momentum goes on hiatus

- The Canadian Dollar churned in familiar territory on Tuesday.
- CPI inflation data from Canada did little to spark faith in CAD.
- Looming Fed rate call pushes markets into standby mode.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) settled into familiar territory in the midrange on Tuesday after unimpressive Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data failed to spark a bid in CAD flows. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate call due on Wednesday looms large over global markets, quashing any one-sided moves in market flows.
Canada printed a raft of CPI data broadly below expectations, with August’s headline CPI figure contracting for the second time in 2024. National YoY figures also came in below expectations, and the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) own measure of core CPI inflation cooled further on an annualized basis.
Daily digest market movers
- Canadian CPI figures for August broadly came in below expectations on Tuesday, hobbling the CAD’s chances of finding momentum before the Fed’s expected rate cut comes in for a landing during the midweek market session.
- Canadian headline CPI inflation eased to 2.0% for the year ended in August, below the forecast 2.1% and easing back even further from the previous 2.5%.
- MoM Canadian CPI inflation contracted by -0.2% in August, missing the expected 0.1% print and down from the previous month’s 0.4% uptick.
- The BoC’s own measure of annualized core inflation eased back to 1.5% from the previous 1.7%.
- Global markets are pivoting to face the Fed’s upcoming rate call on Wednesday, which is universally expected to kick off a new rate cutting cycle.
- The Fed is expected to cut its main reference rate by 25-50 bps for the first time in over four years.
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.13%
|0.40%
|1.04%
|0.07%
|-0.08%
|0.23%
|0.23%
|EUR
|-0.13%
|0.28%
|0.90%
|-0.10%
|-0.21%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|GBP
|-0.40%
|-0.28%
|0.65%
|-0.34%
|-0.49%
|-0.17%
|-0.20%
|JPY
|-1.04%
|-0.90%
|-0.65%
|-0.97%
|-1.11%
|-0.79%
|-0.82%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|0.10%
|0.34%
|0.97%
|-0.14%
|0.19%
|0.14%
|AUD
|0.08%
|0.21%
|0.49%
|1.11%
|0.14%
|0.31%
|0.26%
|NZD
|-0.23%
|-0.10%
|0.17%
|0.79%
|-0.19%
|-0.31%
|-0.03%
|CHF
|-0.23%
|-0.10%
|0.20%
|0.82%
|-0.14%
|-0.26%
|0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Canadian Dollar price forecast
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues to struggle to find footing in broader FX markets. The CAD is waffling in familiar territory against the USD, keeping USD/CAD hobbled just south of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3617.
1.3600 continues to be a long-term inflection point for USD/CAD. Greenback bidders remain unable to muscle the US Dollar over the key technical level, but a lack of bullish interest in the CAD has left the Loonie pairing to spin circles.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks at the Fed for near-term direction
AUD/USD managed well to maintain its positive bias on Tuesday despite the decent recovery in the Greenback as market participants largely anticipated the start of the Fed’s easing cycle on Wednesday.
EUR/USD keeps its bullish stance unchanged
Despite Tuesday’s corrective decline, EUR/USD remained poised to extend its upside impulse in the short term, as investors continued to expect the Fed to reduce its interest rates by 50 bps at its September 18 meeting.
Gold under mild pressure near $2,560
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure on Tuesday and trades below $2,580. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 3.6% ahead of the Fed's policy announcements on Wednesday, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP eyes return above $0.60 with pro-crypto attorney lending support to Ripple investors for their losses
Ripple (XRP) holds steady above $0.5800, an important support level for the asset on Tuesday. The altcoin gears up for recovery likely in response to positive developments in the project. XRP trades at $0.5860 at the time of writing.
Why the Fed is set to cut interest rates and what does that mean Premium
The Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday. This is a crucial event as it directly affects families and businesses in the United States (US) – but also abroad given the importance of the US as the world’s largest economy.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.