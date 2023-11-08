Canadian Dollar extends declines into third straight day as Crude Oil crumbles

Share:

Canadian Dollar sees further downside as Loonie loses oil support.

Canada Building Permits also slid to a five-month low.

Loonie down a full percent for the week.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is extending the week’s decline, getting pushed down as broader markets favor the US Dollar (USD) and Crude Oil bids decline into four-month lows.

Last week’s rally into the close fueled by investors heralding the end of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hike cycle is hitting a wall this week, and elation is being replaced with trepidation as fears of a global economic slowdown and ongoing geopolitical concerns weigh on risk appetite.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar heading back for the bottom as investors extend Greenback bets

CAD set for a third consecutive down day, backsliding 1.25% from Monday’s high bids.

Broad-market USD pickup is seeing the Loonie get pushed back down after a brief recovery from 13-month lows.

Canadian Building Permits declined 6.5% MoM in September, erasing August’s print of 4.3% (revised upward from 3.4%).

Canada Housing Starts next week will round out the housing development picture.

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers to speak about financial stability at an Advocis event in Vancouver on Thursday.

The CAD is losing fundamental support as risk aversion flows pick up the US Dollar and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil fumbles barrel bids.

WTI Crude Oil down over 9% from November’s high.

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar heading back into the floorboards, sees 1.38 against US Dollar

The USD/CAD has returned to the 1.3800 handle in Wednesday trading as the pair eases back, extending Greenback gains into a third straight day.

After seeing a technical bounce from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3630 in confluence with a soft touch of the rising trendline from July’s low bids near 1.3100, the USD/CAD is set for a fresh challenge of 13-month highs at the 1.3900 handle. Multi-year highs remain locked behind 2022’s October peak of 1.3978.

Long-term trend technical support sits at the 200-day SMA currently rising into 1.2500, far below price action, and indicator traders will note that the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) oscillator is still flashing short-side warnings after confirming a signal moving average crossover last week.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies this week. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.22% 0.64% 1.01% 1.49% 0.89% 1.17% -0.14% EUR -0.21% 0.42% 0.80% 1.26% 0.69% 0.95% -0.35% GBP -0.64% -0.44% 0.36% 0.84% 0.24% 0.51% -0.79% CAD -1.02% -0.80% -0.37% 0.47% -0.13% 0.15% -1.17% AUD -1.51% -1.29% -0.86% -0.48% -0.60% -0.33% -1.65% JPY -0.90% -0.68% -0.48% 0.14% 0.60% 0.27% -1.04% NZD -1.18% -0.95% -0.52% -0.15% 0.32% -0.28% -1.32% CHF 0.14% 0.35% 0.77% 1.14% 1.62% 1.02% 1.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).