Canadian Dollar eases from Tuesday highs after markets pivot into Greenback

- Canadian Dollar pares back recent gains, but price action remains nearby.
- Canada sees GDP figures on Wednesday, Manufacturing PMI on Thursday.
- US JOLTS beat trims rate cut bets ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC policy statement.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) shed some points on Tuesday after a moderate data-beat for December’s US JOLTS Job Openings pushed investors back into the US Dollar (USD).
Canada brings November’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on Wednesday, which will be followed by the Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data on Thursday.
The broad market focus this week continues to be Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate call. Friday brings another print for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar pulls back from near-term highs
- Canadian Dollar is largely mixed on Tuesday but moderately down against Tuesday’s top performers in the US Dollar and the Euro (EUR).
- US JOLTS Job Openings in December came in at 9.026 million versus the expected decline to 8.75 million from November’s 8.925 million (revised from 8.79 million).
- Initial prints in US labor figures continue to see revisions on an ongoing basis, JOLTS has been revised every month since at least October 2013.
- JOLTS data to see further adjustments from March 6 when the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) incorporates annual updates to current employment statistics as seasonal adjustment factors.
- JOLTS print pushes rate cut expectations further down, rate swaps now see 62% chance of no rate cut from the Fed in March, 17% chance of no rate move in April, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.
- Investors will be looking for a firmer pivot from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday.
- Fed Monetary Policy Statement slated for 19:00 GMT Wednesday, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Press Conference scheduled for 30 minutes later.
- Canadian GDP forecast to tick up slightly from 0.0% to 0.1% in November.
- Friday’s US NFP forecast to slip to 180K in January from December’s 216K.
Canadian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|0.40%
|0.11%
|0.44%
|0.26%
|0.31%
|0.24%
|EUR
|0.06%
|0.46%
|0.18%
|0.51%
|0.32%
|0.37%
|0.30%
|GBP
|-0.40%
|-0.45%
|-0.28%
|0.05%
|-0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.15%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|-0.15%
|0.30%
|0.33%
|0.16%
|0.21%
|0.14%
|AUD
|-0.43%
|-0.49%
|-0.03%
|-0.32%
|-0.18%
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|JPY
|-0.25%
|-0.30%
|0.15%
|-0.14%
|0.16%
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|-0.29%
|-0.35%
|0.10%
|-0.18%
|0.15%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|CHF
|-0.24%
|-0.30%
|0.15%
|-0.12%
|0.21%
|0.03%
|0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar pulls back from recent highs against US Dollar
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is moderating on Tuesday, gaining a quarter to a third of a percent against the Pound Sterling (GBP) and the Australian Dollar (AUD), while declining around a sixth of a percent against the US Dollar and the Euro.
The USD/CAD tested into the low side at the 1.3400 handle early Tuesday before a Greenback rally made up for near-term losses as USD/CAD splashes around the familiar 1.3430 level.
USD/CAD continues to drift into the low side as the pair grapples with a bearish crossover of the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), pricing in a near-term technical ceiling near the 1.3500 handle.
A continued drag down will see the USD/CAD crack through 1.3400 to make a fresh run at the last swing low near December’s bottom bid of 1.3177.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Canadian Dollar?
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Canada impact the Canadian Dollar?
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
How does the price of Oil impact the Canadian Dollar?
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Canadian Dollar?
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
How does economic data influence the value of the Canadian Dollar?
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.0800 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight channel above 1.0800 on Tuesday as investors refrain from taking large positions. The data from the US showed that there were 9.02 million job openings in December and the consumer sentiment continued to improve in January.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2650 as mood sours
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory near 1.2650 in the American session on Tuesday. The cautious market stance helps the USD stay resilient against its rivals after mixed data releases and weighs on the pair ahead of the Fed and BoE meetings.
Gold pulls away from two-week highs, holds above $2,030
Gold price turned south and declined below $2,040 after setting a fresh two-week high near $2,050 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 4.1% after US data and caused XAU/USD to erase a large portion of its daily gains.
Bitcoin eyes comeback to $45,000 as buying power returns to exchanges
Bitcoin supply on exchanges has been on a consistent decline since the ETF approvals, driving an increase in stablecoin supply. Higher stablecoin supply signals an increase in buying power, supporting the thesis that the bull cycle still has legs.
Eurozone narrowly avoids recession
The eurozone managed to narrowly escape a recession in the fourth quarter, with this morning’s surprisingly strong Spanish reading of 0.6% helping to prop up the region.