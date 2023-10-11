Canadian Dollar mostly flat for Wednesday after FOMC failed to spark markets

Share:

Canadian Dollar is easing off the pressure as Crude Oil prices soften.

Canada economic data remains thin for the week, US data dominating the market.

US inflation data to remain key market driver for the back half of the trading week.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is stepping back slightly on Wednesday, giving the US Dollar (USD) some breathing room and sending the USD/CAD back into near-term highs.

Inflation expectations remain the pivotal market focus for this week, and with Canada-based data almost entirely absent on the economic calendar, chart direction will be determined by market reaction to US inflation figures through the rest of the week.

The USD/CAD has slipped back into yesterday’s highs as the Greenback catches a soft bid on data beats, and the Loonie is following softening Crude Oil prices slightly lower.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar giving a pause in lockstep with barrel prices

Bidding pressure for the CAD is abating, sending the USD/CAD pair back to Tuesday’s highs.

Canadian economic data is almost entirely absent, save for low-impact data.

Canada Building Permits for August managed a beat, printing at 3.4% versus the forecast 0.5%.

Previous reading on Building Permits was revised down significantly, from -1.5% to -3.8%.

Crude Oil prices are softening further, fading back the early week’s bid spike following the weekend’s Gaza Strip escalation between Israel and Palestinian Hamas.

US data on Wednesday beat forecasts across the board.

US Producer Price Index (PPI) for the year into September climbed to 2.7%, beating the 2.3% expectations. The previous reading was revised to 2.5% from 2.2%.

US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading due on Thursday, will be significant, and likely to impact broad-market risk sentiment.

FOMC minutes: Members agreed rates should stay restrictive for some time

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar loosening its grip enough for the USD/CAD to reclaim 1.36 handle, but things stringing along the middle

Wednesday’s bounce in the USD/CAD sends the pair back into the upper bound of the previous day’s highs, trading above the 1.3600 handle with daily candlesticks set to catch technical support from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3550 with the 200-day SMA sitting just north of 1.3450.

The USD/CAD got knocked down nearly 1.6% peak-to-trough from last week’s swing high into 1.3785, with the Canadian Dollar catching a Crude Oil-fueled bid. Downside pressure has eased off for the time being, but markets are awaiting a firmer read on US inflation data before plunging too far into either side of the USD.