Canadian Dollar mostly flat for Wednesday after FOMC failed to spark markets

- Canadian Dollar is easing off the pressure as Crude Oil prices soften.
- Canada economic data remains thin for the week, US data dominating the market.
- US inflation data to remain key market driver for the back half of the trading week.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is stepping back slightly on Wednesday, giving the US Dollar (USD) some breathing room and sending the USD/CAD back into near-term highs.
Inflation expectations remain the pivotal market focus for this week, and with Canada-based data almost entirely absent on the economic calendar, chart direction will be determined by market reaction to US inflation figures through the rest of the week.
The USD/CAD has slipped back into yesterday’s highs as the Greenback catches a soft bid on data beats, and the Loonie is following softening Crude Oil prices slightly lower.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar giving a pause in lockstep with barrel prices
- Bidding pressure for the CAD is abating, sending the USD/CAD pair back to Tuesday’s highs.
- Canadian economic data is almost entirely absent, save for low-impact data.
- Canada Building Permits for August managed a beat, printing at 3.4% versus the forecast 0.5%.
- Previous reading on Building Permits was revised down significantly, from -1.5% to -3.8%.
- Crude Oil prices are softening further, fading back the early week’s bid spike following the weekend’s Gaza Strip escalation between Israel and Palestinian Hamas.
- US data on Wednesday beat forecasts across the board.
- US Producer Price Index (PPI) for the year into September climbed to 2.7%, beating the 2.3% expectations. The previous reading was revised to 2.5% from 2.2%.
- US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading due on Thursday, will be significant, and likely to impact broad-market risk sentiment.
- FOMC minutes: Members agreed rates should stay restrictive for some time
Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar loosening its grip enough for the USD/CAD to reclaim 1.36 handle, but things stringing along the middle
Wednesday’s bounce in the USD/CAD sends the pair back into the upper bound of the previous day’s highs, trading above the 1.3600 handle with daily candlesticks set to catch technical support from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3550 with the 200-day SMA sitting just north of 1.3450.
The USD/CAD got knocked down nearly 1.6% peak-to-trough from last week’s swing high into 1.3785, with the Canadian Dollar catching a Crude Oil-fueled bid. Downside pressure has eased off for the time being, but markets are awaiting a firmer read on US inflation data before plunging too far into either side of the USD.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Canadian Dollar?
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Canada impact the Canadian Dollar?
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
How does the price of Oil impact the Canadian Dollar?
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Canadian Dollar?
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
How does economic data influence the value of the Canadian Dollar?
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close in three weeks above 1.2300
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD posted its highest daily close since September 20, above 1.2300. The higher-than-expected US PPI and the FOMC minutes did not provide support for the Greenback. On Thursday, the UK will report growth, industrial production, and trade data. In the US, the CPI and Jobless Claims figures are due.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing higher for longer Premium
The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the FOMC meeting held on September 19-20. The Fed suggested that additional rate hikes may be appropriate before the end of the year.