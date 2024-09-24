Canadian Dollar climbs into higher ground as markets move out of the way

- The Canadian Dollar gained ground on Tuesday as markets pivot out of Greenback.
- Bank of Canada Governor Macklem reaffirmed BoC’s stance.
- Markets are churning on rising Fed rate cut expectations.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) gained ground on Tuesday, testing multi-month highs against the softening Greenback. Markets are pivoting into a USD-short stance on rising expectations of future Fed rate cuts, helping to give the CAD a leg up.
Canada remains largely absent from the economic calendar this week, but an appearance from Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem helped to provide a springboard for the Canadian Dollar by reminding markets that the BoC is committed to carefully observing deteriorating market conditions and giving a casual head-nod to credit-crunched Canadians.
Daily digest market movers
- The Canadian Dollar rose seven-tenths of one percent against the Greenback on Tuesday, and is testing multi-month highs.
- US consumer confidence slumped into the low side, and US consumers continue to see accelerating inflation looking out over the next 12 months.
- Despite the uptick in consumer inflation expectations, markets have piled into bets of a follow-up 50 bps rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November.
- BoC’s Macklem: Bank of Canada is pleased to see inflation at 2%, now we need to stick the landing.
- More Macklem: There is a notable increase in financial stress among borrowers without a mortgage, mainly renters.
Canadian Dollar price forecast
The Greenback’s Tuesday pullback has given the Canadian Dollar a chance to regain ground, sending the USD/CAD pair down into 1.3440. The pair has tested a fresh six-month low, and bidders have been pushed back after a technical rejection from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near the 1.3600 handle.
Canadian Dollar daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches 0.6900 ahead of Australian inflation
The Aussie is among the best performers against the Greenback this week, trading at fresh 2024 highs, not far from the 0.6900 mark. Australian inflation data taking centre stage in the Asian session.
EUR/USD extend recovery amid persistent USD weakness
The Euro benefited from the broad US Dollar’s weakness on Tuesday, trimming weekly losses and looking to retest the 1.1200 level. Additional gains out of the table amid discouraging European data.
Gold's unstoppable run extends beyond $2,650
Gold price keeps posting record highs on a daily basis, now comfortable above $2,650. Poor United States data fueled speculation the Federal Reserve will trim rates by another 50 bps when it meets in November.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP consolidate as SUI continues impressive run
Bitcoin traded around $63,600 on Tuesday, as prices appear to be consolidating within the $62,000 and $64,700 key levels. On-chain data shows that the consolidation may be due to profit-taking by holders and mild Bitcoin ETF net inflows of $4.5 million, per Farside Investors data.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.