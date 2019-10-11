Josh Nye, senior economist at Royal Bank of Canada, notes that Canadian employment rose 54,000 in September while the unemployment rate fell 0.2 ppts to 5.5% and the hourly wage growth surpassed 4% in Q3.
Key Quotes
“There was no give-back after August’s strong jobs numbers as Canada recorded another above-50,000 employment gain in September (the fifth such increase in nine months this year). The labour force is growing at its fastest pace in more than a decade, helping sustain job growth late in the economic cycle.”
“Wage growth, previously the missing link in a strong labour market backdrop, has picked up momentum this year and is running north of 4% per today’s data. A broader look at wages also suggests cycle-high growth.”
“The combination of expanding employment and rising wages has provided some insulation for consumers, some of whom have faced higher debt servicing costs after rate hikes in 2017 and 2018.”
“Today’s data suggest the BoC doesn’t need to rush to undo those earlier rate hikes, even as other central banks are opting for additional accommodation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism
The EUR/USD pair is extending its gains above 1.1050 on the back of Brexit optimism, trade war hopes. ECB's Draghi called governments to do more, but risk-on rules.
GBP/USD flirting with 1.2700, July high
The unstoppable Pound rally continues on more positive Brexit-related headlines. Latest indicate that EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier got the green light from the EU27 for there to be tunnel negotiations with the United Kingdom.
USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line
US-China trade optimism continues to fuel the ongoing bullish momentum. Sustained move beyond mid-108.00s will set the stage for additional gains.
Gold slumps to nine-day lows near $1,480 on upbeat market mood
After closing the previous day below the $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide on Friday with the precious metal struggling to find demand in the risk-on atmosphere.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Concerns about the future are driving the decline in sentiment
Estimates are about a small drop in October consumer sentiment. Consumer confidence has not recovered from its summer plunge. Labor market and wages remain strong but their influence on sentiment may be waning.