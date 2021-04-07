Canada: Ivey PMI jumps to 72.9 in March vs. 60.5 expected

- Ivey PMI in Canada rose sharply in March.
- USD/CAD continues to edge higher despite the upbeat data.
The economic activity in Canada's private sector expanded at an impressive pace in March with the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (seasonally adjusted) jumping to 72.9 from 60 in February. This reading beat the market expectation of 60.5 by a wide margin as well.
Further details of the publication showed that the Employment Index improved to 62.7 from 54, the Inventories Index rose to 61.7 from 57.8 and the Prices Index edged lower to 75.1 from 80.2.
Market reaction
The CAD failed to capitalize on this upbeat report and the USD/CAD pair was last seen gaining 0.55% on a daily basis at 1.2632.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
