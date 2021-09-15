Canada: Inflation climbs further but might represent the summit of the mountain – CIBC

“Despite the inflation rate rising to 4.1%, the level of prices is only just barely above what it would have been if prices had run at the Bank of Canada's 2% target since the pandemic began. That means much of the increases over the past year are just making up for weakness early in the pandemic. With the latest readings still suggesting that much of the recent acceleration is transitory and due to base effects, supply chain shortages and surging reopening demand, central bankers will stick to the script of keeping rates on hold until late next year. Monetary policymakers will be particularly cautious given that the fourth wave is likely to cause disruptions for the economy once again.”

“Canadian inflation climbed even higher-than-expected in August, but that might represent the summit of the mountain. Base effects are set to fade further and the fourth wave will likely create another headwind for services prices this fall and winter. As a result, the Bank of Canada will stay the course, continuing to suggest that much of this latest rise in inflationary pressures is transitory and simply making up for weakness last year.”

Data released on Tuesday showed inflation rose above expectation in August. Analysts at CIBC, hold the view that the Bank of Canada will stay the course, continuing to suggest that much of the latest rise in inflationary pressures is transitory.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.