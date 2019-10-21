Analysts at TD Securities point out that in Canada, Ballot boxes open at 7:00 ET for the 43rd Federal Election.

“Polls have tightened over the last month which (likely) puts a majority out of reach for both major parties. Most polling stations will close at 21:30 ET, but with several toss ups on the west coast it is unlikely we will know the final results before BC polls close at 22:00 ET.”