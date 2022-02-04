Canada: Economy loses 200.1K jobs in January versus median forecast for 117.5K employment drop

The combination of much weaker than expected Canadian labour market numbers combined with much stronger than expected US labour market figures has seen USD/CAD lurch higher. The pair is currently trading in the 1.2760s, up from near-1.2720 in pre-data trade and now up about 0.7% on the day. USD/CAD bulls will now be eyeing a test of last week's highs just shy of the 1.2800 level on bets that the latest labour market figures will have hawkish implications for Fed policy versus dovish implications for BoC policy.

The Canadian economy lost 200.1K jobs in January, well below the median economist forecast that the economy would have shed 117.5K jobs on the month, according to the latest release from Statistics Canada released on Friday. The January drop in employment comes after 78.6K jobs were gained in December 2021 (revised up from 5.4K). The headline drop was driven by an 82.7K drop in full-time employment and a 117.4K drop in part-time employment. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, jumped to 6.5% in January from 6.0% in December, larger than the expected rise to 6.2%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.