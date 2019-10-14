In view of analysts at National Bank Financial, for the Canadian economy, a lot of attention will be on September’s consumer price index.

Key Quotes

“Gasoline prices were essentially in line with seasonal patterns in the month, a development which may translate into a flat reading for headline inflation (m/m, not seasonally adjusted). This rather soft print would still allow the 12-month rate to gain 5 ticks to 2.4%, thanks to a positive base effect. The annual rate of CPI-common, for its part, could rise one tick to 1.9%.”