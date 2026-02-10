TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold and Silver: Volatility dents investor confidence – Commerzbank

Gold and Silver: Volatility dents investor confidence – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Commerzbank’s Carsten Fritsch highlights extreme volatility in Gold and Silver, with sharp swings over consecutive days and record-high nominal prices. The turbulence has triggered sizeable outflows from Gold ETFs and net reductions in speculative positions on COMEX, while Silver ETFs saw mixed flows. Both metals have retreated to their lowest levels in nearly two years, undermining investor confidence in the short term.

Extreme swings pressure precious metal sentiment

"Precious metal prices have been characterized by exceptionally high volatility in recent days. On Friday, the price of gold rose by just under 4% after falling by a similar amount the day before. Price movements were even stronger for silver, which rose by 10% on Friday."

"Yesterday, gold was trading above USD 5,000 per troy ounce, around USD 400 higher than Friday's low, while silver was trading at more than USD 80 per troy ounce, almost USD 20 higher than Friday's low. The sharp ups and downs in prices over the past week have clearly left their mark on investors."

"Gold ETFs tracked by Bloomberg recorded outflows of around 20 tons last week. This was the first weekly outflow in five weeks and the strongest weekly outflow since the end of October."

"According to Bloomberg, silver ETFs recorded a considerable weekly inflow of 700 tons. However, this is solely due to the massive inflow of almost 1,000 tons at the beginning of last week. In the days that followed, there were also outflows from silver ETFs."

"Trading in a silver fund listed in China had to be suspended for an hour on Friday, and after trading resumed, the price fell by the maximum possibleamount of 10%. This is also likely to have affected investor confidence."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1900

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1900

EUR/USD edges a tad lower around the 1.1900 area, coming under mild pressure despite the US Dollar keeps the offered stance on turnaround Tuesday. On the US data front, December Retail Sales fell short of expectations, while the ADP four week average printed at 6.5K.

GBP/USD looks weak near 1.3670

GBP/USD looks weak near 1.3670

GBP/USD trades on the back foot around the 1.3670 region on Tuesday. Cable’s modest retracement also comes in tandem with the decent decline in the Greenback. Moving forward, the US NFP and CPI data in combination with key UK releases should kee the quid under scrutiny in the next few days.

Gold flirts with daily lows near $5,000

Gold flirts with daily lows near $5,000

Gold comes under marked selling pressure on Tuesday, giving back part of its recent two day advance and threatening to challenge the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s correction follows a better tone in the risk complex, a lower Greenback and shrinking US Treasuty yields.

AI Crypto Update: BankrCoin, Pippin surge as sector market cap steadies above $12B

AI Crypto Update: BankrCoin, Pippin surge as sector market cap steadies above $12B

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment is largely on the back foot with major coins such as Bittensor (TAO) and Internet Computer (ICP) extending losses amid a sticky risk-off sentiment.

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

Ripple trades under pressure, with immediate support at $1.40 holding at the time of writing on Tuesday. A recovery attempt from last week’s sell-off to $1.12 stalled at $1.54 on Friday, leading to limited price action between the current support and the resistance.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers