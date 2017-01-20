Canada: Bounce back in manufacturing sales in November – RBC Economics

Nathan Janzen, Senior Economist at RBC Economics, notes that the Canadian manufacturing sales bounced back in November as the nominal sales rose 1.5%, largely reflecting higher volume sales, following a 0.6% October drop.

Key Quotes

“In volume terms, sales rose 1.2% in November following a 1.6% drop in October. Year-over-year, volume sales were also up 1.2% in November, matching the October increase.”

“Much of the increase in nominal sales (about half) was accounted for by a large 9.1% jump in the primary metal component that more than retraced an 8% decline over the prior two months. As expected, the value off petroleum and coal sales bounced back 3.7% reflecting the end of maintenance shutdowns that reportedly weighed on sale volumes in October. The main source of offset was a pullback in the transportation sector (-2.3%) that in turn reflected in large part a 7.4% drop in the often-volatile aerospace component although motor vehicle sales also declined by 0.6%.”

