Cameco Corporation (ticker symbol: CCJ) is a prominent Canadian uranium mining company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Founded in 1988, Cameco has established itself as one of the world’s largest and most respected uranium producers. The company is involved in all stages of the uranium mining process, from exploration and mining to refining and marketing.
We wrote on our previous article that Cameco was in sideways consolidation looking for a direction. However, in that article, we also gave our bias to the upside after it’s done doing the consolidation. The stock has now extended higher suggesting it has ended the sideways consolidation and now looking for a new bullish leg higher. Below we will update the Elliott Wave path for the stock.
$CCJ Monthly Elliott Wave Chart
Monthly Elliott Wave Chart of Cameco above shows that the stock has ended wave (II) at $5.30. It is now preparing for a multi-year and multi-decade wave (III) higher which subdivides into another 5 waves. Up from wave (II), wave ((1)) ended at $27.42 and wave ((2)) pullback ended at $18.03. The stock has resumed higher in wave (3). As far as pivot at 5.30 low stays intact, expect pullback in the stock to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
$CCJ Daily Elliott Wave Chart
Daily Elliott Wave of Cameco above shows that the stock has extended higher and forming a possible diagonal wave 1. It should then pullback in wave 2 to correct the rally from 5.12.2022 low before it resumes higher again. We continue to be bullish with the stock and prefer to use any pullback opportunity to establish the long position in 3, 7, or 11 swing.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since mid-June below 1.0850 Premium
EUR/USD reversed after reaching six-day highs above 1.0930 and declined to test July lows. The pair continues to face downward pressure, with the 1.0830 support area in focus, due to the strength of the US Dollar, cautious market sentiment, and higher US yields. The upcoming release of global PMI data will be a key highlight on Wednesday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2700 on cautious market mood
GBP/USD continues to pull back, being rejected from the 20-day Simple Moving Average. The pair reached a peak at 1.2800 but then declined towards 1.2700. This decline can be attributed to a stronger US Dollar and a cautious market mood. EUR/GBP fell to test year-to-day lows near 0.8500.
Gold rebounds toward $1,900 as US yields lose traction Premium
Gold price declined below $1,890 amid renewed US Dollar strength on Tuesday but managed to stage a rebound. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4.3% from the multi-year high it set earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD find a foothold.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC retest $30,000 this week?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has slithered back to its low-volatile, rangebound movement after a sudden spike in volatility on August 18. But this dry spell could come to an end at the start of a new week.
BIDU stock rises 4% following 43% increase in adjusted earnings
Baidu (BIDU) stock surged in Tuesday’s premarket following the Chinese search giant’s release of a major earnings beat for the quarter ending June 30. Baidu stock has increased 4.5% to $130.50 at the time of writing, while NASDAQ 100 futures have gained 0.7%.