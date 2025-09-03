"The USD has nudged steadily higher from last week’s push to the low 1.37 range but gains towards 1.38 and a little above are still attracting USD selling interest, the charts would suggest. Intraday resistance at 1.3815 still looks quite firm. A push through the low 1.38s could prompt additional gains to the upper 1.38 zone. Support is 1.3765/70 and 1.3725/30."

"Our estimated fair value for USD/CAD has edged a little higher to 1.3622 today after ending last week just below the figure. The biggest risk for the CAD (and other currencies generally) this week is a stronger than expected NFP number Friday which diminishes the prospect of the FOMC cutting rates later this month."

"Crude prices are lower on concerns that OPEC+ might boost supply and short-term US/Canada spreads have widened somewhat from last week’s low, although the broader trend in narrowing remains intact. Stock market volatility could be another headwind for the CAD in the near-term though we generally feel that short-term USD gains are a fade while risks remain tilted towards near-term Fed policy easing."

