CAD: Tariffs recede into the background for the market, but does the same apply for the BoC? – Commerzbank

The tariffs no longer seem to be a major issue for the CAD, especially since the US administration has exempted Canada from the reciprocal tariffs. In fact, USD/CAD is trading at levels we have not seen since the US election - although much of the move lower was also driven by USD weakness, Commerzbank's FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.
Tariff risks still linger for BoC
"We were already cautious during the period of CAD weakness and now, in the opposite direction, we feel compelled to repeat our warnings. We would be cautious about assuming that the tariff issue has been resolved for Canada. At the moment, no one can say for sure what Donald Trump's next target will be. And similar to the phase when Canada was somewhat the main target and we repeatedly stressed that Trump had probably not forgotten other countries, he has not forgotten Canada either, even if the focus is on China for the time being."
"Nowhere else is the impact of the new US trade policy as pronounced as in Canada. Although the Canadian real economy was showing tentative signs of recovery towards the end of last year, since Donald Trump took office (as in the US), sentiment indicators have collapsed (see bottom left chart). And we have repeatedly pointed out here that the labour market is not experiencing particularly good times."
"Whether the BoC cuts rates again today is not so important. What is more important is whether it hints at further rate cuts in the coming months and how strongly it emphasises the risks to the real economy. We would not be quite as sure as the market that the BoC has already forgotten about the impact of the US tariffs. Accordingly, we would not be surprised if the BoC sounds rather dovish today, which would likely weigh on the CAD."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold corrects from record-high, holds near $3,300 on broad USD weakness
Gold clings to strong daily gains near $3,330 after setting a new record-high near $3,320 earlier in the day. Persistent worries about the escalating US-China trade war and US recession fears continue to weigh on the USD, while boosting the demand for safe-haven Gold ahead of Fed Powell's speech.
EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1350 ahead of Powell speech
EUR/USD is strongly bid above 1.1350 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair draws support from a fresh round of selling in the US Dollar amid persistent fears over US-China trade war and a lack of progress on EU-US trade talks. Fed Chairman Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.
GBP/USD trades at multi-month highs above 1.3250 after UK CPI data
GBP/USD builds on six consecutive days of gains and trades at its highest level since early October above 1.2350 as the US Dollar selloff resumes on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation softened to 2.6% in March from 2.8% in February but had little impact on Pound Sterling.
BoC set to leave interest rate unchanged amid rising inflation and US trade war
All the attention is expected to be on the Bank of Canada this Wednesday as market experts widely anticipate the central bank to maintain its interest rate at 2.75%, halting seven consecutive interest rate cuts.
Future-proofing portfolios: A playbook for tariff and recession risks
It does seem like we will be talking tariffs for a while. And if tariffs stay — in some shape or form — even after negotiations, we’ll likely be talking about recession too. Higher input costs, persistent inflation, and tighter monetary policy are already weighing on global growth.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.