TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

CAD steadies as markets sabilize, USD/CAD risks tilt lower – Scotiabank

CAD steadies as markets sabilize, USD/CAD risks tilt lower – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is little changed on the session and consolidating yesterday’s gains as markets stabilize and investors await developments, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

Technicals point to further USD/CAD losses

"Speaking in Davos, PM Carney reiterated his perspectives on the changing global landscape and the passing of the 'rules-based international order' that compels Canada to forge new relationships. Surging commodity prices, led by metals, are not an obvious plus for the CAD at this point as domestic terms of trade remain dampened by sluggish crude oil prices (metals, especially copper, gains are more supportive of the AUD and CLP, for example). "

"The CAD is consolidating yesterday’s gains via a bearish wedge/flag pattern on the hourly chart. The pattern keeps the primary focus on the risk of more USDCAD losses in the short run. Recall that the loss of USD support in the mid-1.38 range targets a measured more drop in funds to 1.3785/90; losses may extend to the low/mid-1.37s below there. Resistance is 1.3850/55 ahead of 1.3890/00."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1700

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1700

EUR/USD is paring back part of its earlier gains, easing towards the 1.1700 area as the US Dollar stages a modest rebound. The Greenback is finding some support as markets continue to digest President Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

GBP/USD looks vacillating around 1.3430

GBP/USD looks vacillating around 1.3430

GBP/USD is alternating gains with losses midweek, pushing back towards the 1.3430 area after bottoming out near the 1.3400 support. The modest recovery in Cable comes as the US Dollar advances modestly following President Trump’s comments at the World Economic Forum.

Gold trims gains, recedes toward $4,830

Gold trims gains, recedes toward $4,830

Gold pushed its rally further on Wednesday, hitting a fresh all-time high near $4,900 per troy ounce earlier in the session. Risk appetite remains fragile, with investors staying cautious after President Trump delivered his speech in Davos, while EU–US tensions over the Greenland issue continue to simmer.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize despite weakening institutional, retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize despite weakening institutional, retail demand

Bitcoin holds below $90,000 on Wednesday, weighed down by weakening institutional and retail demand. Ethereum defends $2,900 support amid resumption of spot ETF withdrawals. XRP holds above $1.90 as US-listed spot ETFs record the second outflow since launch.

US President Trump at WEF in Davos: No nation can secure Greenland other than US

US President Trump at WEF in Davos: No nation can secure Greenland other than US

US President Donald Trump delivers a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos. "Certain places in Europe not recognizable any more."

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero (XMR) is extending its downtrend, below the $500 level at the time of writing on Wednesday, as sellers remain dominant during the American session. XMR has declined by approximately 38% from a recent high of $800, reached last Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers