- CAD/JPY extends losses for the seventh consecutive day, with minimal decline of 0.07%, trading near weekly low of 104.79.
- Despite BoC raising rates to 5%, the pair fails to gain momentum, losing 0.99% or 100 pips.
- Downward trend aims for support at June 7 high of 104.88, potentially leading to 104.00 and June 8 low of 103.70.
- Bullish continuation requires breaking above resistance at 105.00, with further hurdles at 105.45, 106.11, Kijun-Sen at 106.60, and Tenkan-Sen at 107.09.
As the Asian session begins, the CAD/JPY extends its losses to seven straight days, registering minimal losses of 0.07%. Despite the Bank of Canada (BoC) raising rates by 25 bps to 5% on Wednesday, the CAD/JPY pair failed to gain traction and lost 0.99% or 100 pips. As of writing, the CAD/JPY trades at 104.96, nearby the weekly low of 104.79.
CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The CAD/JPY daily chart portrays the pair as upward biased, similar to the AUD/JPY pair case published here. Even though the CAD/JPY edged lower, as long as it remains above the Ichimoku Cloudthe uptrend remains in place. But some mixed signals suggest caution is warranted, like prices sliding below the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen lines and the Chikou Span about to turn bearish can pave the way for further losses.
If CAD/JPY continues to drop, the June 7 daily high of 104.88 will be the first support level to challenge. A breach of the latter will expose the 104.00 mark, followed by the June 8 daily low of 103.70.
Conversely, the CAD/JPY first resistance would be 105.00 for a bullish continuation. Once cleared, the next resistance emerges at the June 13 daily high of 105.45, followed by the July 12 daily high of 106.11. the next resistance level would be the Kijun-Sen line at 106.60 before the Tenkan-Sen at 107.09.
CAD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
CAD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.96
|Today Daily Change
|-1.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.04
|Today daily open
|106.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.95
|Daily SMA50
|104.61
|Daily SMA100
|101.59
|Daily SMA200
|101.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.62
|Previous Daily Low
|105.63
|Previous Weekly High
|109.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.87
|Previous Monthly High
|109.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
