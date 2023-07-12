- AUD/JPY snaps five days of losses, gaining 0.20% and bouncing off a weekly low of 93.29, showing a slight upward trend.
- Technical analysis reveals neutral to bullish sentiment, with the AUD/JPY pair lingering above the Ichimoku Cloud.
- If the pair reclaims 94.00, it could aim for 94.65 and potentially reach the 95.00 mark, indicating upward momentum.
The AUD/JPY reached a weekly low of 93.29 but bounced off, snapped five days of consecutive losses on Wednesday, and gained 0.20%. As Thursday’s Asian session begins, the AUD/JPY exchanges hand at 93.95, registering minuscule losses of 0.02%.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY remains neutral to upward biased, as it remains above the Ichimoku Cloud, but turned neutral as prices fell below the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen lines. Even though the former crossed beneath the latter, the Chikou Span stays on top of prices but is about to turn bearish, which would put into consideration a possible change of the trend.
If AUD/JPY reclaims 94.00, that could open the door for a retest of the November 16 high at 94.65, ahead of the pair reaching the 95.00 mark. Once cleared, the Tenkan-Sen could be tested at 95.04, followed by the Senkou Span A line at 95.48, and then the Kijun-Sen line at 95.32.
On the flip side, if the AUD/JPY drops below the Senkou Span B line at 93.42, the weekly lows of 93.29 would be exposed. The AUD/JPY 93.00 figure would be up next. Once broken, support emerges at May 19 high turned support ate 92.35.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|93.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.97
|Daily SMA50
|93.44
|Daily SMA100
|91.51
|Daily SMA200
|91.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.61
|Previous Daily Low
|93.48
|Previous Weekly High
|96.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|94.74
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.62
