CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seeking a 1:2 R/R on CAD weakness

- CAD/JPY bears are off to the races, taking on bullish commitments for a 1:2 R/R opportunity.
- CAD is on the back-foot in Asia and is offering day-trading opportunities.
CAD/JPY has been under pressure as the yen catches a safe-haven bid and the CAD slides along with the dollar bloc on USD strength.
The following is a day trading scenario that offers a 1:2 risk to reward on a sell limit order with a stop-loss protected by resistance structure.
Hourly chart
As can be seen, the price has deteriorated following a correction to the 61.8% of the hourly-impulse.
This gives rise to a trade setup that can be administered from the 15-min chart as follows:
15-min chart setup
With the price below the 21-moving average, bears can place a sell limit at an optimal entry point to offer enough room for a stop-loss to be placed behind the structure.
The target can be determined by the Fibonacci extension levels as the price moves down the hourly wick towards support where bullish commitments will be challenged by the bears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
