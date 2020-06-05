Bundesbank sees German GDP shrinking 7.1% in 2020

According to the latest forecasts published by the German central bank, Bundesbank (Buba), the economy is seen contracting 7.1% in 2020.

Additional takeaways

German stimulus may raise 2020 GDP by more than 1%. Sees German GDP growth of 3.2% in 2021, 3.8% in 2022. Projections do not include recent fiscal package. Fiscal support appropriate, takes positive view on govt’s measures. Low point in growth appears to have passed in April.

Market reaction

EUR/USD holds the higher ground on the above projections, having hit a new three-month high at 1.1384, despite the collapse in the German Factory Order in April.

The spot adds 0.36% to trade at 1.1375.