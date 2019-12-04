Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, sees the BSP keeping its monetary policy conditions unchanged at the next meeting.

Key Quotes

“BSP kept its overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate unchanged at 4.00% in November. With domestic growth prospects expected to improve further while risks to the inflation outlook likely to stay contained, we believe BSP will keep its overnight RRP rate steady at 4.00% at its final monetary policy meeting for the year. That said, we expect BSP to resume its policy rate cuts by a total of 50bps in 1H202.”