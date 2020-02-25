British Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has surpassed the 200 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

GBP/USD breaks above 1.30 as coronavirus fears send USD down

The US dollar is falling alongside ten-year treasuries. Coronavirus fears have risen as three more European countries have confirmed cases of the respiratory disease. American markets initially opened higher before turning down. Investors are flocking into the safety of bonds, pushing returns on treasuries lower and making the greenback less attractive.

GBP/USD: Breakout level to produce a bullish reversal candle for the bull

GBP/USD produced a bearish inside bar on the daily chart yesterday. As expected, the price has been bullish on the H1 chart. The price made a bullish breakout at a significant level of resistance. The pair is trading around the level as of writing. If the level produces a bullish engulfing candle, the buyers may get an opportunity to go long on the pair.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2962
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.2928
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2989
Daily SMA50 1.3036
Daily SMA100 1.2967
Daily SMA200 1.2696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2958
Previous Daily Low 1.2887
Previous Weekly High 1.3054
Previous Weekly Low 1.2849
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2931
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2891
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2853
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.282
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2961
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2995
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3032

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

