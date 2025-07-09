British Pound flattens against US Dollar amid BoE warnings on global financial risks

GBP/USD slips below 1.3600, struggling to regain momentum after a three-day losing streak.

BoE’s Financial Stability Report warns of heightened global risks, including geopolitical tensions and sovereign debt stress.

US Dollar Index hovers near 97.60, with traders eyeing FOMC Minutes for Fed policy signals.

The British Pound (GBP) flattens against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, halting its three-day losing streak despite a steady Greenback as traders react to the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest Financial Stability Report.

The GBP/USD is hovering near the 1.3600 mark, trading around 1.3587 at the time of writing during the American trading session. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the US Dollar against a basket of six major currencies, is holding firm, trading around 97.60 as investors await the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes later on Wednesday.

In its latest Financial Stability Report, the BoE stated that while the UK financial system remains resilient, the global financial outlook has become more challenging. The central bank pointed to persistent geopolitical tensions, fragmented trade flows, and rising sovereign debt pressure as key risks. While global markets have stabilized somewhat following a pause in US tariff escalation, asset valuations remain stretched and vulnerable to sharp corrections, which could potentially impact the cost and availability of finance for UK households and businesses.

Despite these external risks, the FPC assessed that UK banks are well-capitalized and able to support the real economy, even under more severe conditions. Mortgage lending has picked up, reflecting steady household demand.

The Committee opted to maintain the Countercyclical Capital Buffer (CCyB) at 2% but noted that it stands ready to reduce the buffer if domestic conditions weaken. The report also addressed digital finance risks, including stablecoins, emphasizing the need for sound backing assets and price stability. Additionally, the FPC reiterated concerns about vulnerabilities in non-bank financial institutions and called for greater transparency and stronger safeguards across market-based finance.

Looking ahead, market focus will shift to the FOMC Meeting Minutes, due later on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT, which could provide fresh insights into the central bank’s rate path and inflation outlook. Traders will also keep a close eye on any new developments around global trade tensions, especially following recent US tariff threats and the extended deadline for reciprocal measures.