British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged French President Emanuel Macron on Sunday to "push forward" to secure a Brexit deal and told him that Britain will leave the European Union with a deal on Oct. 31 if the European Union (EU) does not show a willingness to compromise, the prime minister's office said, according to Reuters News.

This is the chance to get a deal done: a deal that is backed by parliamentarians and a deal that involves compromise on all sides.

The UK has made a big, important offer but it's time for the Commission to show a willingness to compromise too. If not the UK will leave with no deal.



