Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson Brexit talks to collapse, a move for which it will blame Ireland and European Union (EU) leaders, according to a text message from one of the prime minister’s officials reported by the Spectator magazine.

The message suggested that Johnson would try to avoid delaying Brexit by getting an EU country to veto one and by offering rewards to any country opposing an extension to negotiations.

The Spectator also says the UK would threaten cooperation on areas including defense and security if it stays in the EU.

