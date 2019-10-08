Britain's Boris Johnson preparing for Brexit talks to collapse: Spectator

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson Brexit talks to collapse, a move for which it will blame Ireland and European Union (EU) leaders, according to a text message from one of the prime minister’s officials reported by the Spectator magazine.
The message suggested that Johnson would try to avoid delaying Brexit by getting an EU country to veto one and by offering rewards to any country opposing an extension to negotiations.
The Spectator also says the UK would threaten cooperation on areas including defense and security if it stays in the EU.
EUR/USD: 21-day MA is the level to beat for the bulls
EUR/USD's recovery has stalled at the 21-day moving average and a convincing break above that newfound resistance is needed to invite stronger buying pressure. A daily close above the 21-D MA is needed to revive the corrective rally.
Cable enters the Asian session below the 1.2300 handle
On the daily chart, the Pound is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market remains trapped between the 50 SMA at 1.2254 and the 1.2400 figure.
USD/JPY: Traders getting set for a roller-coaster week ahead
USD/JPY made decent gains, rising from 106.80 to a high of 107.34 scored today in Asia. The main theme surrounding the Yen comes as the week will unfold key trade talks and various calendar data events.
Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark, multi-day lows
Gold added to the previous session's losses and dropped to near one-week lows during the early Asian on Tuesday, albeit managed to recover a bit thereafter. The downside seemed cushioned as the focus remains on US-CN talks.
The last Brexit election
After more than three years, three Prime Ministers and three Parliamentary votes the final Brexit choices may hovering into in sight. First up the EU Commission can accept some version of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current offering before the October 31st deadline.