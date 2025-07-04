The price of Gold slumped in the wake of stronger-than-expected US employment growth in June, but the losses were limited, Commerzbank's Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes.
Setback for Gold is likely to be short-lived
"A closer look at the labour market report revealed some weaknesses. Much of the employment growth was in the public sector, which could be due to technical factors and could lead to a countermovement in the coming month. However, the slight decline in the unemployment rate is a positive sign."
"This should make the US Federal Reserve optimistic that the uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy has not yet affected companies severely. We therefore continue to assume that the Fed will take its time before cutting interest rates. This is creating headwinds for Gold for the time being."
"However, the main factor supporting the precious metal is not the prospect of interest rate cuts, but above all the damaging US policy, which is eroding investor confidence in safe US assets. Unless the US government makes a U-turn, yesterday's setback for Gold is likely to be short-lived."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 as trading conditions thin out
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range above 1.1750 on Friday and remains on track to end the week modestly higher. The cautious market stance limits the pair's upside as the US tariff deadline looms. Meanwhile, financial markets in the US remain closed in observance of the July 4 holiday.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3650 as mood sours
GBP/USD fails to build on Thursday's small gains and trades below 1.3650 on Friday. Souring risk mood, due to the uncertainty surrounding the US tariffs, makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as trading volumes thin out with American investors enjoying the July 4 holiday.
Gold stabilizes above $3,300, looks to post weekly gains
Gold holds comfortably above $3,300 and looks to post weekly gains after closing the previous two weeks deep in negative territory. XAU/USD's upside remains capped as markets don't expect the Fed to cut the policy rate until September following the upbeat US employment report for June.
Tariff concerns have eased – But not vanished
A combination of easing geopolitical concerns and resilient macro data has supported markets' risk sentiment over past weeks. The risk of Donald Trump resuming aggressive tariff hikes is still looming in the background, but for now it appears likely that the highest tariff rates announced on April's 'Liberation Day' will not be reinstated.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.