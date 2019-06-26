Brexit: Remainer rebel mps to mount a dramatic bid to block a no deal brexit next week – The Sun

The sun has published an article reporting that remainer rebel MPs are to mount a dramatic new bid to block a No Deal Brexit next week by cutting off the Government’s money supply.
- The fresh attempt is being led by former Tory Attorney General Dominic Grieve and ex-Labour Foreign Secretary Dame Margaret Beckett.
- The cross-party duo have tabled amendments to routine finance legislation – dubbed estimates - that was set to be nodded through on Tuesday July 2.
- If the plan succeeds, the new PM will be forced to either pass a withdrawal agreement with the EU through the Commons or win its permission for a No Deal exit on October 31 first.
- If they fail, funding to a series of key Government ministries will be immediately cut off, and Whitehall will be plunged into a standstill.
- Confirming the plan, Mr Grieve told The Sun: “The suggestion that we could or should be taken out of the EU without the consent
- of the House of Commons is fundamentally wrong, and frankly unconstitutional.
The new plan
- “The fact that it is being suggested as a viable option is unacceptable.
- “The Commons should put down such markers as it can that such a course of action is acceptable.”
- Mr Grieve added: “I encourage all MPs to support it no matter what party they’re from”.
- Tory leadership contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have both pledged to execute a No Deal exit if talks for a new agreement with the EU fail.
- The move sparked fury among Brexiteers.
- Vice chair of the Eurosceptic Tory ERG Mark Francois said: “After the European elections it is clear that the British public are utterly sick and tired of MPs playing parliamentary games to frustrate Brexit.
- “The idea some utterly Europhile MPs are threatening to withhold school funding or benefits payments is abhorrent, and I hope and believe this amendment will be defeated.”
The pound will otherwise be under pressure on the notion of a hard Brexit.
