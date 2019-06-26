Brexit: Remainer rebel mps to mount a dramatic bid to block a no deal brexit next week – The Sun

The sun has published an article reporting that remainer rebel MPs are to mount a dramatic new bid to block a No Deal Brexit next week by cutting off the Government’s money supply.

The fresh attempt is being led by former Tory Attorney General Dominic Grieve and ex-Labour Foreign Secretary Dame Margaret Beckett.

The cross-party duo have tabled amendments to routine finance legislation – dubbed estimates - that was set to be nodded through on Tuesday July 2.

If the plan succeeds, the new PM will be forced to either pass a withdrawal agreement with the EU through the Commons or win its permission for a No Deal exit on October 31 first.

If they fail, funding to a series of key Government ministries will be immediately cut off, and Whitehall will be plunged into a standstill.

Confirming the plan, Mr Grieve told The Sun: “The suggestion that we could or should be taken out of the EU without the consent

of the House of Commons is fundamentally wrong, and frankly unconstitutional.

The new plan

“The fact that it is being suggested as a viable option is unacceptable.

“The Commons should put down such markers as it can that such a course of action is acceptable.”

Mr Grieve added: “I encourage all MPs to support it no matter what party they’re from”.

Tory leadership contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have both pledged to execute a No Deal exit if talks for a new agreement with the EU fail.

The move sparked fury among Brexiteers.

Vice chair of the Eurosceptic Tory ERG Mark Francois said: “After the European elections it is clear that the British public are utterly sick and tired of MPs playing parliamentary games to frustrate Brexit.

“The idea some utterly Europhile MPs are threatening to withhold school funding or benefits payments is abhorrent, and I hope and believe this amendment will be defeated.”

The pound will otherwise be under pressure on the notion of a hard Brexit.