Brexit: PM Johnson told EU's Juncker he wants a deal - Spokesman

According to a spokesman, the UK's Prime Minister Johnson told EU's Juncker he wants a deal and will be energetic in pursuit of finding a way forward.

Johnson told EU's Juncker the withdrawal agreement has been rejected three times by the UK parliament and will not pass in its current form.

Johnson told EU's Juncker that if an agreement is to be reached, the backstop must be abolished.

FX implications:

This is positive for the pound which is correcting from the session lows. While the rest of the European Union has viewed this with barely disguised horror, there is good news and bad news in Johnson’s apotheosis - analysts at ING Bank argued that, "pessimism about Britain’s prospects has become so widespread that any Brexit outcome other than a no-deal rupture would now be a positive surprise, causing an economic resurgence not just in Britain but across Europe."