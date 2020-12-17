Brexit News: UK's Patel says talks are in a tunnel, parliament to return if needed, GBP/USD tops 1.3580

UK Interior Minister Priti Patel, a staunch supporter of Brexit, has said that the talks are in a tunnel and parliament may be reconvened if talks conclude with a deal. The senior minister added that the government is ready for a no-deal outcome. The EU term "tunnel" means intense negotiations.

GBP/USD has extended its gains above 1.3580, extending its gains and hitting the highest since 2018.

The latest reports suggest that EU and UK negotiators are focused on fisheries as the last contentious topic. The Brexit transition period expires at year-end. The Bank of England announces its last decision of 2020 later in the day.

See BOE Preview: Bailey may grant a Christmas gift to pound bulls, assuming no negative rates talk