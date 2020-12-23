Brexit News: EU-UK trade deal possible on Wednesday – ITV

A long-awaited trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) is seen on the table this Wednesday after progress in talks on fishing rights, ITV’s political editor Robert Peston said in a tweet, citing a UK government source.

“A UK source now says agreement on a UK/EU trade deal is again possible tomorrow,” Peston tweeted early Wednesday, hours after tweeting that the chances of an accord pre-Christmas appear slim.

“Presumably because, says a separate source, there was movement late tonight on access to the 6-12-mile (offshore) zone, ocean fishing and the sanctions regime after the interim period of moving towards new quotas”, he added.

